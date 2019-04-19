maHONING COUNTY

Indictments

A county grand jury Thursday handed up indictments against these people on these charges:

Mark M. Greene, 43 and Clark Greene Jr., 52, both of Philadelphia, aggravated robbery, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and grand theft.

Antoine Lomax, 19, Neilson Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Christopher Pope, 28, Salt Springs Road, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Brittany A. Satterfield, 28, Oakwood Drive Southeast, Beloit, possession of fentanyl-related compound and petty theft.

Isaiah Thompson, 18, Clarksburg, W.Va., receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Shawn Hamlett, 23, Gladstone Avenue, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Christopher Gordon, 30, Delaware Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Brandon Battle, 21, Williard Avenue, possession of drugs, obstructing official business and failure to stop after an accident.

Keyvon Belcher, 24, Detroit Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cornell Kennedy, 34, Seneca Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Edward Barnes, 38, Wilton Avenue, three counts of nonsupport of dependents.

David Bebbs, 49, Sunshine Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Ryan McLeary, 39, Broadway Avenue, possession of hashish.

Christian D. Little, 32, Allerton Court, failure to verify address.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts