Former service director runs for Niles mayor

NILES — Jimmy DePasquale, who served as Niles service director from January 2016 to February 2017, wants to defeat current mayor Steve Mientkiewicz in the May 7 Democratic Party primary to return the city’s health and income-tax departments to the city and work more aggressively to annex land into Niles.

Mientkiewicz, meanwhile, points to former Niles mayor Thomas Scarnecchia, saying he fired DePasquale as safety-service director because of an “inappropriate, back-room deal” involving an employee as one reason not to vote for DePasquale.

In his administration, Mientkiewicz said, “We’re doing everything right. We’re going by the book.”

