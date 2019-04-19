EASTER

Egg hunts, activities

A list of area Easter egg hunts and other activities as submitted to The Vindicator.

MAHONING

Boardman: Eggstraordinary Hunt, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Ave.

Youngstown: Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., will have Easter brunches at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, by Inspired Catering. Reservations are required by calling Kravitz’s Garden Cafe at 330-779-8201.

Youngstown: Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, will have a bunny hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. Visitors can look for the 20 hidden paper rabbits, then go for a hike and keep their eyes open for the bunnies that call the area home. Call Fellows Riverside Gardens, 330-740-7116 for details.

Youngstown: Mill Creek MetroMutts will have the “Hop on Down the Puppy Trail” hike at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bears Den Cabin on New Cross Drive. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos with your pup. The hike is free to all, and refreshments will be free for MetroMutts members, $2 for nonmembers. Call Wick Recreation Area at 330-740-7114 for information or to register.

TRUMBULL

Warren: Community egg hunt, 2 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Park. Hosted by Elim Christian Center. Light refreshments will be served.

COLUMBIANA

East Palestine: The East Palestine Rotary Club will host a Breakfast With the Easter Bunny event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Community Center of East Palestine City Park, 31 Park Ave. The breakfast will feature pancakes, sausage and beverages for all ages. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. The Easter Bunny will be at the breakfast, and the club will offer pictures from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for $8. There also will be crafts and an auction. The annual Easter egg hunt will follow at 11:30 a.m., divided by age groups. For information, contact Bonnie Davis at 330-271-1979 or bkddavis74@yahoo.com.

MERCER

Hermitage, Pa.: Easter Bunny will be available for photos at the Shenango Valley Mall, 3303 E. State St., until Saturday.