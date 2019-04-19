BIRTHS


April 19, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Joshua and Paige Stanley, East Liverpool, boy, April 17.

Zaquialah Tillis, Youngstown, girl, April 17.

Warda Amin and Junaid N. Bajwa, East Liverpool, girl, April 17.

Mara Green, Youngstown, boy, April 17.

Francesca Divito and Michael Cylar, Youngstown, girl, April 17.

Marissa Sinkele and Roger Nock, Youngstown, girl, April 17.

Justin and Bailey Reese, Youngstown, girl, April 17.

Stephanie Hubert and Vincent M. Cavanaugh, Struthers, girl, April 17.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000