UPDATE | Boy safe, suspect in custody, Amber Alert canceled
WARREN — The 2-month-old boy, abducted from his home on Hazelwood Avenue Southeast about 1:20 p.m. today, is safe and well and in the custody of Warren police this evening. Also, James Stennett, 20, the child's father accused of taking him, is in custody.
The Amber Alert for Trumbull County has been canceled.
