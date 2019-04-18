Struthers man arrested two days in a row

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A Struthers man was arrested twice in two days early this month on charges of trespassing and falsely claiming he was robbed.

Justin Stamp, 36, was arrested April 7 when he refused to leave Cocca’s Pizza on Market Street after being asked to do so multiple times, according to a report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The manager told police staff members formed a human wall to funnel Stamp to the door and locked the door after him.

Stamp was arrested April 8 at the Boardman Inn, also on Market Street, after lying that a male suspect pulled a gun on him.

Police found Stamp had a crack pipe in his pocket and a marijuana pipe in his room.

Stamp was taken to a local hospital for a mental-health evaluation because his “behavior became more bizarre,” the report said.

He faces charges of criminal trespass, making false alarms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and telephone harassment.

His pretrial hearing is set for May 7 in Mahoning County Area Court.