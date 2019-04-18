Ryan takes presidential campaign back to Iowa

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is heading back to Iowa today for a three-day visit to the state with the first presidential caucus.

Ryan will host a meet-and-greet in Davenport at 8 p.m. tonight.

On Friday, he’ll have similar events in Muscatine, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Mount Pleasant.

He will meet with Iowans on Saturday in Fairfield and West Des Moines.

Ryan, who announced his presidential bid April 4, was in Iowa April 7 and 8.