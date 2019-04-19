Postal workers learn how to ward off dog attacks

YOUNGSTOWN — This week is National Dog Bite Prevention Week, and Youngstown postal workers know the threat of dog attacks all too well.

There were 17 dog attacks on Youngstown postal workers in 2018. The only other city in Northern Ohio that had a higher number of dog attacks was Cleveland, which reported 50 dog attacks, according to United States Postal Service data.

By comparison, Columbus reported 37 attacks.

So far in 2019, there have been six reported dog attacks on the city’s postal workers, said Mark Rivera with USPS.

Sit Means Sit, a dog-training organization, provided a demonstration for Youngstown’s letter carriers today to teach them how to protect themselves and recognize warning signs that a dog is poised to attack.

