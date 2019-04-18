Opening statements expected today in 2017 fatal shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN — Opening statements are expected today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue.

Baker is accused of the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae’venna Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death in n SUV on Oneta Street.

Jury selection began Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio.