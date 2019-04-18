No injuries in Vallourec Steel furnace blast
YOUNGSTOWN — Fire officials say no one was injured after a furnace exploded about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Vallourec Steel.
A fire department spokesman said there was also a small fire but that was extinguished before crews arrived.
Crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes, the spokesman said.
A damage estimate is not yet available.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.