New mural unveiled on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Northside community stakeholders unveiled a mural at the corner of Elm Street and Baldwin Street celebrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals this morning.
In her address to the crowd, UN Development Program director of communications Mila Rosenthal quoted Eleanor Roosevelt.
She said: “Human rights begin in small places close to home.”
