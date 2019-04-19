Man attacked by bobcat on Connecticut golf course
SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut was beaten off by golf clubs before environmental police tracked it down and shot it.
Mohegan Sun Golf Course general manager Philip Krick Jr. tells The Day a foursome was near a bunker on the seventh hole when the cat jumped on one man’s back around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
State environmental police Sgt. Christopher Dwyer says the man’s fellow golfers used their clubs to beat the bobcat, who was tracked to a culvert and shot. The bobcat is thought to be the same animal that attacked a horse earlier that morning.
The golfer in his 60s was taken to a Norwich hospital to be treated for scratches.
The bobcat is being tested for rabies.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.