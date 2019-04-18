Kuriatnyk withdraws from Niles primary

WARREN

Geo Kuriatnyk officially withdrew from the Democratic primary race for Niles mayor Wednesday. He did so too late to have his name removed from the ballot, so his name will still appear, but votes cast for him will not count.

Stephanie Penrose, Trumbull County Board of Elections director, said the board will have a notice at all Niles polling locations indicating Kuriatnyk has withdrawn from the election, and the same notice will be provided to individuals voting absentee, Penrose said. There are still two candidates on the ballot, incumbent mayor Steve Mientkiewicz and challenger Jimmie DePasquale.

Dogs captured

BRACEVILLE

Two aggressive black German shepherds, possibly the dogs that killed a cat in the township earlier this week, have been captured and are back with their owner, David Hanson of Newton Falls, reported the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office.

According to the county’s 911 Center, the dogs were spotted in a large field about 7:30 p.m. by the Marathon Gas Station at 4322 state Route 5 near Braceville-Robinson Road.

Officials were concerned about the safety of nearby hotel patrons, but no one was attacked or injured, according to the 911 log.

No other information was available at press time Wednesday night.

Objection to increase

WARREN

Champion Trustee Rex Fee and Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill objected at Wednesday’s Trumbull County commissioners meeting to the sizable increase they expect their customers to pay for sewage treatment after a negotiated resolution to a lawsuit Warren filed against the county.

Fee, who formerly ran the county’s water and wastewater operations, said the way the county resolved the suit could cause the largest of the county’s sewer districts, called the Metropolitan, to “go belly up.”

Champion and part of Lords-town are part of the Metropolitan district.

Hill told commissioners the way the county resolved negotiations with Warren for wastewater treatment leaves him wondering whether Lordstown needs to negotiate directly with Warren for wastewater rates instead of being represented by the county.

Arson ruled in fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Arson has been ruled in a fire that heavily damaged a vacant 745 E. Florida Ave. home about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports said it is the second time firefighters have been called to the house. An earlier fire damaged the garage and back of the home, reports said. The first firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames, reports said. Damage is listed at $8,000. There were no injuries.

Gun found during search of city home

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man arrested on a weapons charge Tuesday morning told police the gun they found was left in a vacant house two years ago.

Lakeethia Robinson, 41, of Hillman Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parole agents and police found a .32-caliber pistol along with three rounds of .38-caliber ammunition in a duffel bag about 11 a.m. while doing a home search of the home. Police also found a crack pipe and two marijuana pipes, reports said.

The gun did have a round in the chamber, reports said.

Teen faces charge

girard

A 14-year-old male was taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center on a domestic violence charge after threatening to kill a babysitter Monday, according to a police report.

The boy’s grandmother told police the boy became angry and upset after she asked him to stop his 45-minute-long shower.

The grandmother said the boy tried to shove her out of the house, then went to his room.

About 10 minutes later, the report said he grabbed a knife and told a man who had been babysitting his younger brother he would kill him if he didn’t get out of the way so he could “get to his grandma.” They took the knife and called police.

Vindy Talk radio today

YOUNGSTOWN

These guests are scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon today on the “Brainfood from The Hearland” internet radio show hosted by Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk Radio on Vindy.com: Aimee Fifarek, executive director of the Public Library of youngstown and Mahoning County, Janet Loew, the library system’s communications director, and Erin Phemester, the library’s new programming and youth services director. Also returning to the show is Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media.

Good Friday Breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN

As part of its Christian identity, the YMCA of Youngstown will host its annual Good Friday Breakfast at the central Y in downtown from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Friday. There will also be community fellowship and a message of hope titled “What about Saturday?”

Pastor Joy Chickonoski will deliver a message to attendees, and breakfast will be catered by Sandy’s Cafe. Real Living Ministries worship team will provide musical entertainment.

Bright Easter event

SALEM

The Brightside Project will host its annual Bright Easter event at its location at 138 S. Broadway Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Income and age qualifying children in Columbiana County from 3 to 12 can attend the event and receive a free Easter basket filled with toys, snacks and candy. Attendees of the event also will receive a snack.

For information, call 234-564-0148.

OH WOW! exhibits

YOUNGSTOWN

The WOW! Pals invite you to explore OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., and test prototype exhibits all day today.

Throughout the day, 50-plus groups of Youngstown State University engineering students will have their designs in house for the explorers to try out. Different groups will be visiting OH WOW! from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in one-hour shifts.