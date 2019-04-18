HOLY WEEK What’s open/closed


April 18, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today or Good Friday. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, regular schedule; New Castle, closed today and Friday; Niles, Salem, Sharon, Newton Falls Municipal Court, closed Friday.

County offices: Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, regular schedule; Mercer, Lawrence closed Friday.

State and federal offices: Regular schedule Friday.

Schools: Youngstown, on break, classes resume Monday; Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Youngstown Diocese, closed today through Monday, classes resume Tuesday; Warren, Niles, closed Friday through April 26, classes resume April 29.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State Trumbull Campus, regular schedule; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed Friday.

Public libraries: Kinsman Free Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, Girard Free Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, Newton Falls Public Library, open Friday; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, closed Friday; Youngstown-Mahoning County, closed Saturday and Sunday; Warren-Trumbull, closed Sunday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, regular schedule.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, regular schedule.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, city of Youngstown, Waste-Tech Services, regular schedule Friday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Regular schedule.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000