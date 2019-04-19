Father charged in daughter’s death surrenders to police
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A father convicted of assaulting his infant daughter years ago has turned himself in to face a criminal homicide charge following the teenager’s death.
The now-37-year-old Ariden Jackson surrendered around noon Thursday to Allegheny County detectives. It’s not clear if he’s retained an attorney.
Authorities say Jackson told police in May 2005 that he shook 4-week-old Janiya in an apartment in the community of McKees Rocks because she would not stop crying.
Police say doctors called the injuries life-threatening and “likely to cause long-term developmental disability.” Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment.
Police say that the now-13-year-old girl died in February of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.