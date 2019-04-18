COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Brandon M. Goist, 29, of 128 Hopewell Drive, Struthers, and Bree Anne Filip, 28, of same.

Jason T. Nock, 39, of 6102 Herbert Road, Canfield, and Kimberly M. Brister, 34, of same.

Shaun M. Rottstedt, 38, of 1117 Sageberry Drive, North Lima, and Monica R. Rich, 33, of same.

Justin J. Nerone, 38, of 1594 Fountain Square Drive, Austintown, and Nicole M. Russell, 36, of same.

Anthony V. Marsico, 29, of 2986 Red Maple Lane, Poland, and Lindsey F. Tokarsky, 23, of 220 Charles Ave., Boardman.

David J. Deckant, 27, of 411 S. Main St., Poland, and Taylor A. Simcox, 24, of same.

Ridvan Ermaya, 26, of 50 Clifton Drive, Boardman, and Vildana Mitrovic, 25, of Franklin, Wis.

Jonah S. Walp, 23, of 113 W. Madison St., McDonald, and Amy L. Wells, 22, of 458 7th St., Struthers.

Daniel A. Antonucci, 28, of 1675 West Western Reserve Road, Apartment 2A, Boardman, and Victoria E. Farris, 27, of same.

Michael J. Corll, 54, of 4495 Aspen Drive, Austintown, and Erin E. Moliterno, 43, of same.

Christopher E. Arnett, 41, of 42 Tremble Ave., Campbell, and Ketty Janet Ortiz Placeres, 47, of same.

Michael R. Rivera Salvat, 22, of 41 N. Glenellen Ave., Youngstown, and Kaleishka C. Rivera Rosado, 19, of same.

Peter J. Takach, 64, of 1500 Yolanda Drive, Austintown, and Gay A. Augostine, 59, of same.

dissolutions ASKED

Jessica Palmesi, 206 Youngstown Lowellville Road, Lowellville, and Branden Smith, 2059 Monroe Ave., Apt. 17, Salem.

Christopher J. Harris, 3702 S. Raccoon Road, Canfield, and Joyce L. Harris, of same.

Amanda J. Frederick, 7352 West Blvd., Apt. 203, Boardman, and Shawn L. Frederick II, 160 Rockdale Ave., Boardman.

Marc Delsignore, 2234 W. Manor Ave., Poland, and Joy Delsignore, 298 Sanderson Ave., Campbell.

DIVORCES ASKED

Janet M. Mesol, 125 Creed St., Struthers, v. Robert D. Mesol, same address.

Theresa Criscione, 5115 Raspberry Lane, Mineral Ridge, v. Michael L. Criscione, same address.

Gina M. McAllister, 225 Kerrywood Drive, New Middletown, v. Michael J. McAllister, 9785 Struthers Road, New Middletown.

Wanda Lambert, 2414 Vollmer Drive, Youngstown, v. Glenn C. Lambert, 448 Forrest Hill Drive, Austintown.

new complaints

American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc. v. Eric Gallite et al, complaint.

David A. Phifer v. Autozone Inc. et al, jury demand.

Citibank NA v. WAK Enterprise LLC et al, complaint.

Daniel P. O’Horo v. William J. Katzbeck, jury demand.

Elizabeth Nemeth v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, jury demand.

Thomas J. Thomas v. State Farm Insurance, jury demand.

Marissa L. Robb v. Lindsay Cave, other torts.

dockets

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael T. Taylor et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Turn Two Productions LLC v. Ana Franklin et al, order of magistrate.

LF Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

HSBC Bank USA National Association v. Amy L. Felger et al, foreclosure.

Joan Arnott v. Sunrise of Poland et al, order of magistrate.

Karen Pitulo v. Theresa Lyons et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas G. Reifinger Jr. v. Harry Montgomery et al, order of magistrate.

Stephanie L. Buck v. Dylan A. Gorgie et al, order of magistrate.

Johnny Robbins v. John Rydarowicz, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Heather Markley et al, foreclosure.

Catherine R. Ambrose v. Roklyn M. Deperro Turner Esq. et al, dismissed.

Marilyn McClung et al v. Tammie Wormley et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel E. Clark v. Vivian M. Clark et al, order of magistrate.

Melanie J. Piccuta v. John M. Willis et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Madena R. Mitchell et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas M. Bacha et al v. Sam Pitzulo Homes and Remodeling LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ashley Enterprises LLC v. Elizabeth Jaros et al, order of magistrate.

Mark V. Shields v. Develyn D. Greene et al, settled.

John D. Bell et al v. 870 North Canfield Niles Road Inn LLC et al, settled.

Tod Brady v. David Ulam et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Gary R. Gibson et al, foreclosure.

Marion E. Evans Jr. v. Michael P. Beck et al, settled and dismissed.

Valerie Johnson et al v. Garrett McCullough et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel D. Pipino v. Michael A. Young, order of magistrate.

Jose Rosa et al v. Matthew J. Simon, order of magistrate.

Venita Beachum v. Walmart Stores Inc., order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. William Laguardia et al, order of magistrate.

Candice P. Larocca et al v. Gateways to Better Living Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Frank Carradine v. Acuity Capital LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Joe Avers v. Trolios Auto Specialists et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Sharpe Builders LLC v. Mary A. Novak, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Larry D. Vines et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Carmen Gonzalez, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. Michael Cameron et al, order of magistrate.

Sonia Bhatia v. David Moss et al, order of magistrate.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Larona L. Gore, judgment for plaintiff.

Jonathan Oslavic v. Tyler Harris et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Jonathon Daviduk, sentenced.

State v. Timmogene L. Howell Jr., sentenced (2).

State v. Franklin L. Thorne Jr., sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Kobe Booth, pleads guilty.

State v. Kalia L. Rivers Solomon, pleads guilty.