Canfield Council OKs spending $150K on comprehensive land-use plan

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

CANFIELD

City council members approved spending an estimated $150,000 on a comprehensive land-use plan to be developed by MS Consultants of Youngstown.

The 12- to 18-month assessment would coordinate the organizational goals of the city, township and local schools, among others, and could include studies on the area’s traffic, safety, utilities and future land uses, City Manager Wade Calhoun has said.

The contract period “straddles” this fiscal year and the next, so officials intend to budget $75,000 each year, he said during a Wednesday council meeting.

Council members also appointed Mayor Richard Duffett and Councilman Charles Tieche to a steering committee for the plan.

Councilwoman Christine Oliver was appointed to the now-forming Millennial Moments Joint Economic Development District board.

The five-person board will immediately approve the city’s collection of income tax in the impending residential, retail and recreational development. It’s something the city didn’t do when forming the Canfield Community JEDD in 2015, which brought in the Windsor House skilled nursing facility, Calhoun said.

In other business, City Attorney Mark Fortunato also briefly discussed potential ordinances to change minimum and maximum setback requirements inside the Village Green’s zoning district as well as a nonconforming use ordinance that would allow an indoor gun range in the city.