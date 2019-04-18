Amazon to lease distribution center in North Jackson

Staff report

NORTH JACKSON

Amazon will lease a small distribution center in the Youngstown Commerce Park in North Jackson to better serve the Mahoning Valley market, said Sarah Boyarko, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber chief operating officer.

“We’ve known that they’ve been looking for a location in this area, and we’re certainly pleased they pulled the trigger in North Jackson,” she said.

The facility is about 43,000 square feet.

The center will be a hub for Amazon Logistics, Amazon Corporate Communications spokeswoman Shone Jemmott told The Vindicator.

“The service offers small businesses the opportunity to deliver for Amazon as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss, create their own schedule and make $18 to $25 per hour delivering for Amazon,” Jemmott said.

Jemmott added that the station will create “hundreds of work opportunities for small businesses and independent contractors” and will open this year.

Amazon is advertising at www.amazon.jobs for various positions at the North Jackson location including area manager, shift managers, field quality assurance specialist, learning coordinator, driver resource manager and shift assistants.

“It will be a complimentary facility to the one in the Cleveland area,” Boyarko said. “It will be used to better serve and have better access to the Youngstown-Warren market.”

That Cleveland-area fulfillment center opened in September 2018 at the former Randall Park Mall in North Randall taking up about 2.3 million square feet. It employs about 2,000 people.