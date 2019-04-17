Youngstown council rejects pay-raise settlement with cops
YOUNGSTOWN — City council rejected a fact-finder’s recommendation on pay raises for its police patrol union because of a provision that would add $246,216 in additional costs in December 2020.
Council voted 6-1 tonight against accepting the nonbinding settlement.
The city had sought no pay raises over the life of the deal while the 98-member police patrol union asked for 2.5 percent annual raises for the three-year contract.
