Youngstown council rejects pay-raise settlement with cops

YOUNGSTOWN — City council rejected a fact-finder’s recommendation on pay raises for its police patrol union because of a provision that would add $246,216 in additional costs in December 2020.

Council voted 6-1 tonight against accepting the nonbinding settlement.

The city had sought no pay raises over the life of the deal while the 98-member police patrol union asked for 2.5 percent annual raises for the three-year contract.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com