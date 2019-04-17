West Branch income-tax school levy on May ballot

BELOIT — West Branch community voters will decide in the May 7 primary election whether to approve a 0.5 percent, 5-year additional earned income tax for West Branch Schools.

An earned income tax does not affect real-estate taxes within the district.

The earned income tax would generate $850,000 annually.

With the annual median household income in Mahoning County of $43,251, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the tax will equate to about $216.26 annually.

West Branch school district officials said the levy is needed because of deficit spending.

