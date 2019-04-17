West Branch income-tax school levy on May ballot
BELOIT — West Branch community voters will decide in the May 7 primary election whether to approve a 0.5 percent, 5-year additional earned income tax for West Branch Schools.
An earned income tax does not affect real-estate taxes within the district.
The earned income tax would generate $850,000 annually.
With the annual median household income in Mahoning County of $43,251, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the tax will equate to about $216.26 annually.
West Branch school district officials said the levy is needed because of deficit spending.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.