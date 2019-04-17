Trumbull recycling director leaving May 1

Staff report

WARREN

Greg Kovalchick, director of the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District, has informed Trumbull County officials he will retire April 30.

Kovalchick went on sick leave at the end of March and informed the district’s board of directors recently he would remain on leave until at least May 1. He had earlier planned to retire Aug. 30.

The district hired an attorney to carry out an investigation into allegations about Kovalchick by two female employees. The district has hired Dave Lair, former Geauga County administrator, to handle the district’s day-to-day operations.

During a discussion after the Trumbull County commissioners workshop Tuesday, Commissioners Dan Polivka and Frank Fuda agreed they would like to see the investigative report released to the public.

Polivka, who is chairman of the solid-waste district, said the final decision would be made by the full board at a meeting. The three commissioners from Trumbull and Geauga counties make up the six-member board of directors.

The district carries out recycling and waste-management programs from its facilities on Enterprise Drive.