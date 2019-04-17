Trial continues in 2017 Youngstown shooting death case

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection has resumed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue.

Baker is accused of the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae'venna Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death in an SUV on Oneta Street.

A co-defendant in the case took a plea bargain for a reduced charge Tuesday.

Jury selection began Monday. Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.