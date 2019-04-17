Top Democrat says Barr is trying to spin report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the attorney general is "taking unprecedented steps to spin" the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said tonight that Attorney General William Barr "appears to be waging a media campaign" on behalf of President Donald Trump.

He says the attorney general's decision to have a Thursday morning news conference, before releasing a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report to Congress, will "again result in the report being presented through his own words."

He warns if the report is heavily redacted, the committee will issue subpoenas "in short order."

Nadler says he will "probably find it useful" to call Mueller and members of his team to testify after reading the version of the report Barr releases.