April 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,27.72‚àí0.04

Aqua America, .20 35.78‚àí0.70

Avalon Holdings,2.36‚àí0.030

Chemical Bank, .2844.010.67

Comm. Health Sys, .213.20‚àí0.19

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.870.87

Farmers Nat., .0714.070.05

First Energy, .36 40.46‚àí0.82

Fifth/Third, .1627.730.60

First Niles Financial, .059.000.00

FNB Corp., .1211.470.21

General Motors, .3839.660.09

General Electric, .129.140.16

Huntington Bank, .11 13.660.20

JP Morgan Chase, .56111.101.16

Key Corp, .1116.980.32

Macy’s, .38 24.650.06

Parker Hannifin, .76188.620.76

PNC, .75133.152.09

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88177.08‚àí7.42

Stoneridge31.650.23

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.400.00

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

