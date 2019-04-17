Prototype exhibit testing at OH WOW! in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The WOW! Pals invite you to explore OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science & Technology and test prototype exhibits all day Thursday.

Throughout the day, 50-plus groups of Youngstown State University engineering students will have their designs in house for our explorers to try out.

Different groups will be visiting OH WOW! from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in one-hour shifts.