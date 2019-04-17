Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 10

Disturbance: Police responded to a report of two males fighting with each other at a business in the 5200 block of Seventy-Six Drive.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a protein bar from Body Shop Total Fitness, 1731 S. Raccoon Road.

Fraud: Three men reportedly scammed Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., of $3,962.

April 11

Assault/criminal damaging: A male reported having been assaulted, and that his car was damaged near North Beverly Avenue and North Yorkshire Boulevard.

Domestic violence: Gomer E. Yates, 62, of Westminster Avenue, Austintown, faced a felony charge after his wife alleged that during an argument that had started between them when they were at a restaurant, he punched her mouth as she returned home after having gotten a ride. In addition, Yates, whose charge was elevated because of a prior conviction, grabbed her hair and left ear, threw the accuser to the floor and repeatedly punched her head and stomach area, she further alleged.

Menacing: A South Raccoon Road woman told officers her soon-to-be former husband threatened to damage her vehicle.

Thefts: A purse was removed from an unlocked car in the 5200 block of West Rockwell Road. In addition, police took a report about change having been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 5300 block.

Trespassing: Officers filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Tracy A. Christy, 45, of Riblett Road, Austintown, after her former husband alleged Christy was at his Cedarwood Drive home in violation of an Aug. 22, 2018, trespassing warning.

Fraud: A Sprucewood Drive resident learned that someone without authorization had opened a PayPal account in the victim’s name, then made $900 worth of fraudulent charges to the account.

Theft: A Supplemental Security Income check was stolen in the 2600 block of South Raccoon Road.

April 12

Arrest: William G. Norcross, 43, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Westchester Drive. Norcross, of Avalon Court, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Arrest: Officers answered a complaint about someone causing problems at a Compass West Drive apartment complex, where they arrested Kelvin J. Burks, 29, of Kenmore Avenue, Youngstown, after determining Burks was wanted on a Butler County, Pa., warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a fraud charge.

Fraud: A man reportedly used a phony identification in an effort to buy a car from Jim Shorkey Youngstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, 4850 Mahoning Ave.

Drugs: After stopping a car on Mahoning Avenue, police charged Chantelle A. Scott, 44, of South Bruce Street, Youngstown, with one felony count of trafficking in marijuana after alleging having found in a backpack two containers that held a total of 105 individually wrapped 1-gram plastic bags, each of which contained suspected marijuana. In addition, Kajolla D. McElroy, 42, of Crescent Street, Struthers, was given a minor-misdemeanor citation when, authorities alleged, a bag with a green leafy substance that smelled of suspected marijuana was found.

Theft: Police answered a call pertaining to the theft-of-water service from a building in the 4300 block of Mahoning Avenue.

April 13

Arrest: While investigating a suspicious vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue gas station, officers took into custody Robert L. Walters, 42, of McCracken Road, Salem, after discovering he was wanted on a Columbiana County Municipal Court warrant.

Criminal mischief: A car was found in the 200 block of North Beverly Avenue with eggs, yogurt, flour, syrup and other substances on it.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Street received scratch marks.

Arrest: Warren police handed to Austintown authorities Milton D. Dixon, 47, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: Officers were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Timothy J. Brown, 47, who was wanted on a theft warrant. The Lorain man was accused of stealing two bottles of alcoholic beverages April 4 from Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Overdose: Three men from out of state reportedly overdosed on heroin at the Austintown Plaza on Mahoning Avenue before being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

April 14

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling him over on Interstate 80, police charged Kevin D. Henderson, 31, with possessing drug paraphernalia after saying they had found a digital scale. Henderson, of Paisley Street, Youngstown, also was charged with falsification when, authorities alleged, he provided a false name and date of birth, then claimed he lived out of state.

Criminal damaging: A BB was used to place a small hole in and damage a window to a residence in the 2900 block of Spring Meadow Drive.

Theft: A passenger reportedly failed to pay a cab fare while being dropped off in the 100 block of Carnegie Avenue.

Theft: Authorities charged Tracy L. Blue of South Pricetown Road, Berlin Center, with theft and criminal trespassing after $296 worth of merchandise was stolen from Walmart. Blue, 54, also was in the big-box store in violation of an Oct. 17, 2015, trespassing warning, a report showed.

CANFIELD

April 9

Citation: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on East Main Street and cited Nathan Sullivan, 18, of Maple Street, Salem, on a charge of failing to maintain an assured clear distance.

Summons: Dustin Russell, 33, of West Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, was handed a summons, after having been pulled over on East Main Street, charging him with having no operator’s license.

Drugs: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 224 resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging A’llisa Scott of Maplewood Avenue, Struthers, with drug abuse (marijuana). Scott, 23, also was given a summons charging her with driving under suspension.

April 10

Arrest: Robert L. Polojac, 50, of Sodom-Hutchings Road, Fowler, was arrested at a fast-food restaurant near Route 224 on a Boardman Area Court warrant.

April 14

Arrest: Authorities charged Sean Cornelius, 35, of Canton, with operating a vehicle impaired after having stopped his car on Akron-Canfield Road.