Kuriatnyk withdraws from Niles mayor's race

WARREN — Geo Kuriatnyk officially withdrew from the Democratic primary race for Niles mayor today. He did so too late to have his name removed from the ballot, so his name will still appear, but votes cast for him will not count.

Stephanie Penrose, Trumbull County Board of Elections director, said the elections board will have a notice at all Niles polling locations will have notices indicating that Kuriatnyk has withdrawn from the election, and the same notice will be provided to individuals voting absentee, Penrose said.

Theer are still two candidates on the ballot, incumbent mayor Steve Mientkiewicz and challenger Jimmie DePasquale.