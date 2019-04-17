HOLY WEEK

What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Thursday or Good Friday. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, regular schedule; New Castle, closed Thursday and Friday; Niles, Salem, Sharon, Newton Falls Municipal Court, closed Friday.

County offices: Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, regular schedule; Mercer, Lawrence closed Friday.

State and federal offices: Regular schedule Friday.

Schools: Youngstown, on break, classes resume Monday; Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Youngstown Diocese, closed Thursday through Monday, classes resume Tuesday; Warren, Niles, closed Friday through April 26, classes resume April 29.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State at Trumbull, regular schedule; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed Friday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Regular schedule.

Public libraries: Kinsman Free Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, Girard Free Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, Newton Falls Public Library, open Friday; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, closed Friday; Youngstown-Mahoning County, closed Saturday and Sunday; Warren-Trumbull, closed Sunday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, regular schedule.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, regular schedule.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, city of Youngstown, Waste-Tech Services, regular schedule Friday.