Fred Astaire studio here celebrates 65th anniversary

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

When people claim that they can’t dance, owner of Youngstown Fred Astaire Dance Studios Dustin Jones responds with a quote from Mr. Astaire himself.

“All the good dancers that I have known have been taught and trained,” espoused the beloved star of filmed dance.

The studio, which celebrates its 65th anniversary Tuesday, has made dancers out of thousands in the Youngstown community since its genesis in 1964 at 19 Wick Ave.



“Everybody has to learn how to dance at some point. You know, some people pick it up faster than others, but everyone can learn how to dance,” Jones said.

Jones owns the studio’s current Youngstown location at 5090 Market St. and has worked at the studio since 1998 as an 18-year-old.

He started dancing Croatian dance as a child with the Happy Hearts Tamburitzans, and after dabbling in community theater and show choir, he got a job with the Fred Astaire studio as dance teacher. Four years into his tenure, Jones became a co-owner of the studio.

“A lot of people have a stereotype of ballroom dancing as the traditional waltz and foxtrot. They don’t realize that ballroom dancing encompasses all partner dancing. ... It can get into the more trendy dancing like salsa and merengue and swing – all of those dances that go with the music being played on the radio,” Jones said.



Ballroom dancing confers unique benefits to multiple groups, Jones said, from youth inundated with technology to elderly people striving to keep their minds sharp.

“It’s so hard other than social media these days to have a connection with people. People don’t necessarily go to bars anymore to meet people. It’s all online. This creates a friendly atmosphere where they don’t feel intimidated to go up to someone and ask, ‘Would you like to dance?’” Jones said.

The practice also engages the mind, Jones explained.

“It’s wonderful for the elderly and people who are battling things like Parkinson’s disease or dementia. ... Just from learning the patterns, the repetition keeps the mind active, just in remembering,” Jones said.



In 65 years, the reasons for seeking out dance lessons have evolved. While couples no longer go out dancing on weekend evenings, other cultural phenomena keep people coming to Fred Astaire.

Jones credits the television show “Dancing with the Stars” for educating the public about dance. When Jones first started working at the studio, clients called Fred Astaire simply requesting to learn how to dance.

“Now people call in, and they’re like, ‘I want to learn how to tango,’” Jones said.

Viral YouTube wedding dance routines have also inspired couples to seek out dance lessons in preparation for their big day.

“We have a number of wedding couples. Both the wedding couple and also fathers and daughters and mothers and sons ... learning completely elaborate routines ... and making a production of their weddings,” Jones said.

Jones expects that the Youngstown community will continue to seek out lessons at Fred Astaire.

“As long as the bands are playing music, I think everybody wants to dance. Once you start hearing that beat, people start bobbing, and they start feeling it. There’s always going to be that interest to want to get better,” Jones said.

The studio is celebrating the anniversary with a party May 10, which would be the 120th birthday of Fred Astaire.