EGCC shows off its new downtown building

YOUNGSTOWN — Eastern Gateway Community College, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall, now has its “showcase building” at 101 E. Champion St.

“This building allows us to grow the college,” Arthur Daly, Eastern Gateway vice president, told the Western Reserve Port Authority today in the Health Workforce Building, formerly known as the Harshman Building.

Also at the meeting, officials discussed upcoming efforts to attract air service to the port authority’s Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna.

