Doctors say ex-Peruvian president’s death due to gunshot wound

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Doctors say former Peruvian President Alan Garcia died from a “massive cerebral hemorrhage from a gunshot and cardiorespiratory arrest.”

A statement released by the Jose Casimiro Ulloa Hospital in the capital of Lima on Wednesday says Garcia died about three hours after arriving at the hospital for the bullet wound.

He was hospitalized for an “uncontrollable hemorrhage at the base of the skull” at 6:45 a.m. local time and entered surgery about thirty minutes later.

Garcia was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.

Authorities arrived at Garcia’s home early Wednesday to detain him in connection with a corruption probe, whereupon they say he shut himself in a bedroom and the sound of gunfire was heard.

Garcia’s lawyer said he was distressed over the accusations. His client maintained his innocence.