Canfield council approves $150K for land-use study

CANFIELD — City council members approved spending an estimated $150,000 on a comprehensive land-use plan to be developed by MS Consultants of Youngstown.

The 12- to 18-month assessment would coordinate the organizational goals of the city, township, and local schools, among others, and could include studies on the area’s traffic, safety, utilities and future land uses, City Manager Wade Calhoun has said.

The contract period “straddles” this fiscal year and the next, so officials intend to budget $75,000 each year, he said during a council meeting tonight.

