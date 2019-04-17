BIRTHS


April 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

John and Kara Yuhaniak, Leetonia, boy, April 14.

Ron and Brittany Cabuno, Youngs-town, girl, April 14.

Milica Tanaskovic and Elijah Underwood, Youngstown, girl, April 15.

Savannah Myers and Tyler Coil, Salineville, boy, April 15.

Robert and Ashley Guylitto, Youngstown, girl, April 15.

Ly Vo and Huy Nguyen, Youngstown, girl, April 15.

Richard and Holly Hodnicky, Hubbard, boy, April 15.

Ebony Patterson and Ja’Von Kimberly, Youngstown, boy, April 15.

Carly Sawders and Eric Devlin, Warren, boy, April 15.

