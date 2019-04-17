Amazon to lease small distribution center in North Jackson

NORTH JACKSON — Amazon will lease a small distribution center in the Youngstown Commerce Park in North Jackson to better serve the Mahoning Valley market, said Sarah Boyarko, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber chief operating officer.

“We’re known that they’ve been looking for a location in this area and we’re certainly pleased they pulled the trigger in North Jackson,” she said.

The location formerly housed Federal Express, Boyarko said.

“It will be a complimentary facility to the one in the Cleveland area,” she said. “It will be used to better serve and have better access to the Youngstown-Warren market.”