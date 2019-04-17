Agenda Thursday
Agenda Thursday
Liberty Township trustees, regular board meeting, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., junior high school board room, 907 Milton Blvd.
Newton Township trustees, comprehensive plan committee meeting with Youngstown State University officials, 6 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
Mahoning County Educational Service Center Governing Board, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mill Creek MetroParks, environment standing committee meeting, noon, classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
Western Reserve Transit Authority, 9 a.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.