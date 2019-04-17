Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, regular board meeting, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., junior high school board room, 907 Milton Blvd.

Newton Township trustees, comprehensive plan committee meeting with Youngstown State University officials, 6 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center Governing Board, 4:30 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mill Creek MetroParks, environment standing committee meeting, noon, classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 9 a.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

