Youngstown council to consider $500 fee to pick up garbage from major property clean-outs

Officials also will consider renaming street in honor of 2011 shooting victim, a YSU student

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City council will consider legislation Wednesday to charge a $500 fee to property owners who do large-scale clean-outs and leave the garbage for the city sanitation department to collect.

The clean-outs would be for amounts in excess of 20 cubic yards and are usually when a landlord is emptying the contents of a property after a tenant is evicted, city officials say.

There are at least 10 property owners a week who leave clean-out items for the city to pick up that exceed 20 cubic yards, Michael Turner, the city’s sanitation supervisor, said last month.

The issue, city officials say, is it can take a sanitation truck driver about 30 minutes to put all the garbage from a clean-out into the truck, filling it and causing delays in regular collection.

Also, council is expected to reject a fact-finder’s recommendation that the city give its police patrol union raises of 1.25 percent, retroactive to Dec. 1, 2018; and 1 percent annual raises starting in Dec. 1 this year and Dec. 1, 2020.

The city told Michael King, the fact-finder, it couldn’t afford any raises while the 98-member union sought 2.5-percent annual raises for the three-year contract. Both sides have 10 days from the filing of the report, which was last Wednesday, to reject it or it goes into effect.

Also, council will consider an ordinance to rename the section of Indiana Avenue between Wick Avenue and Bryson Street near Youngstown State University on the North Side as Jamail Johnson Street.

Johnson was a 25-year-old YSU student who was fatally shot Feb. 6, 2011, while trying to maintain peace and usher others away from gunfire at a party just off campus on Indiana Avenue. Eleven other people were injured in the melee.

Council also will vote to authorize the board of control to purchase up to 2,000 chairs and a motorized rigging system for the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.