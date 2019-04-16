Woman charged in shooting death pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two defendants in a June 2017 shooting death has pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Barraya Hickson, 26, pleaded guilty before before Judge Anthony Donofrio to a charge of obstructing justice. Prosecutors are recommending probation. She will be sentenced after her co-defendant, Dashonti Baker, 26, goes on trial for the killing of Rae'venna Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death June 23, 2017, in an SUV on Oneta Street.

Jury selection in the trial started Monday when Hickson turned down a similar plea offer.

The jury selection was put on hold after Baker's lawyer and family discussed for over three hours a potential plea for him, but Baker has refused to accept a plea.

Jury selection is expected to continue tomorrow.