Warren Novelis plant celebrates completion of $4.5 million investment

Staff report

WARREN

Novelis Inc., a world leader in aluminum rolled products and aluminum recycling, celebrated the completion of a $4.5 million investment in its Griswold Street aluminum coating facility Monday.

Novelis has operated the plant since 2005 and now employs 79 people to coat aluminum coils used to produce lids for the tops of beverage cans.

The aluminum is used to produce lids for more than 1 billion cans per month. The aluminum is shipped to about 10 other factories across the United States and Mexico that produce the lids.

The two-year project adds equipment and a pretreatment process that will allow Novelis to expand product versatility.

“It’s an exciting day as we celebrate a big day in our future,” said Paul Nelson, plant manager.

“A $4.5 million upgrade in your facility says a lot about what you think about our community,” Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday in the plant.

Tom Boney, Novelis vice president of operations, said 70 percent of the investment – more than $3 million – was spent locally.