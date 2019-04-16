Trumbull Co. coroner IDs body found Friday

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner’s office today confirmed that the man found dead Friday in the driveway of an abandoned home on Colonial Street Southeast was Javaris D. Russell, 33, of Kenmore Avenue Northeast. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound to the head.

About an hour after the 911 call Friday, a sizeable crowd had gathered in the neighborhood, causing Warren police to call for other law enforcement agencies to assist with crowd control.

Russell’s death is Warren’s fourth one this year. The city had six in 2018.