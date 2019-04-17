Tim Ryan introduces law-enforcement training bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan introduced the Law Enforcement Immersive Training Act of 2019 that would require the U.S. Department of Justice to create an immersive, real-life, scenario-based training curriculum to address key issues raised by law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

These include improving community-police relations, officer safety and resilience, situational awareness, physical and emotional responses to stress, critical decision-making and problem-solving, de-escalation and use of force, and crisis intervention, said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. The bill would also create a grant program to support public and private entities that train law enforcement officers using a similar immersive curriculum, he said.

“Trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve and protect is an absolute necessity,” Ryan said. “It makes citizens feel respected, officers feel supported, and allows communities to work together to fight crime and keep everyone safe. Across the country, we have seen what happens when that trust is tested or broken. Unfortunately, the lack of standardized police training can lead to negative outcomes for officers and citizens. Policing is a difficult job, and law enforcement training should reflect and prepare officers for the unique challenges of 21st century policing.”