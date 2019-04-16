Three finalists named in city schools CEO search

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown’s Academic Distress Commission has narrowed its search down to three candidates: Andrew Tommelleo, Justin Jennings and Steve Thompson.

Tommelleo is part of the state support team of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

Jennings is the current superintendent of Muskegon schools in Michigan while Thompson is the current superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools, Ohio.

There will be ADC meetings Tuesday and next Wednesday in which the ADC will enter executive session to consider the employment of public officials for the purpose of conducting interviews.