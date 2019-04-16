Struthers man faces charges in attack on girlfriend

BOARDMAN — A Struthers man was arrested Saturday after his pregnant girlfriend claimed he threw acid at her and assaulted her at Days Inn, according to police reports.

The victim told police that Brandon Shavor, 42, started an argument with her at Krakatoa and carried her to their Days Inn room.

There, he attacked her and threw “crystal drain opener” into her eyes, the report said.

The victim also told police she went to the hospital following abuse by Shavor in March. She dropped the domestic violence charges regarding the incident.

Shavor was arrested on two charges of domestic violence and felonious assault. The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman.

He appeared in court this morning.