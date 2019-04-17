Slow down on highways as construction season unfolds

YOUNGSTOWN — The unofficial state flower is coming into bloom.

Warmer weather will likely bring striped orange barrels and cadres of reflective-vested road workers to a roadway near you.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for $585 million in road projects to begin this year across the state, $41.6 million of which are set for Mahoning County.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said his department is preparing for more than $2.92 million in road updates and bridge repairs, the majority of which could begin this year.

Most prominent of those is the “five points” intersection of Western Reserve, North Lima and Springfield roads in Poland, a $1.4 million project for which preliminary stormwater infrastructure work began this month. Work is expected to finish in November, he said.

State and county officials revisited a call for increased awareness during “barrel season,” as road crews are more active than ever.

Last year, 14 people died in work-zone vehicle collisions across the state – including a Mahoning County worker killed along Interstate 680 in March 2018 – and more than 900 people were injured, said ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com