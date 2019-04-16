Sherrod Brown touts proposed tax relief plan

YOUNGSTOWN - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown today touted his Working Families Tax Relief Act that he said would cut taxes for workers and families.

The proposal would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, he said at an event at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

“All across the country, families are working harder than ever but have less and less to show for it,” said Brown, a Cleveland Democrat.

He added: “Our bill would help put more money back in the pockets of working families and set children up for future success.”

