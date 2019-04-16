Six people in four vehicles were involved in Thursday’s fatal Warren crash

Staff report

WARREN

An accident report released Monday in a 10:45 p.m. Thursday fatal crash on West Market Street says six people and four vehicles were involved.

Anthony J. Blackwell, 34, of North Park Avenue died when his car was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Joseph L. Myers, 31, who listed addresses in Warren and Leavittsburg.

The collision caused Blackwell’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at the Parkman Road intersection, to hit the back of another stopped vehicle, which was driven by Jeannine M. Brumbaugh, 47, of North Leavitt Road, who suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

A passenger in Blackwell’s vehicle, Jamie L. Franks, 28, of Austin Avenue, suffered a suspected serious injury, the report says.

Myers’ vehicle then moved left and struck a vehicle that was coming to a stop on the other side of the intersection driven by Edley A. Bates, 41, of Oak Street Southwest. Bates suffered a possible injury and was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph.

A passenger in Myers’ vehicle, Samantha J. Woodford, 30, of West Avenue, suffered a possible injury.

Myers, who also was injured and taken to St. Joseph, has been charged with several felony offenses in the crash.

A Warren police officer had been chasing Myers on a suspected traffic violation, but the chase had been called off less than a minute before the crash, police said. Myers’ speed at the time of the crash was not listed.