Metal stamping for Cruze replacement parts finished at Lordstown

LORDSTOWN (AP) — A union official says a small contingent of workers has finished making metal stamping replacement parts for the Chevrolet Cruze at the Lordstown Assembly Complex, where production of the compact sedan ended in March.

In a published report, Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, says GM originally estimated that metal stamping of replacement parts would continue through the end of June. Green says that work ended April 5.

The idling of the Lordstown assembly plant has resulted in the elimination of 1,700 union jobs. About 100 workers remain inside the plant with more layoffs looming.

Green says the UAW hopes GM will agree to bring a new product line to the plant during contract talks set to begin in June.