Patrolman Chad McGarry promoted to sergeant

Staff report

LIBERTY

Patrolman Chad McGarry, who has served with the township police department since 1996, was promoted to the sergeant position at Monday’s trustee meeting.

His new salary was not available.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro also awarded a plaque to Capt. Ray Buhala for his role in investigating the murder of Liberty resident Jane LaRue Brown in 2017.

“He had a full confession within 24 hours,” Meloro said. “This guy put everything together. He did a fantastic job.”

Also at the meeting, Trustee Arnie Clebone announced the township and Youngstown were awarded the Eastgate Regional Council of Government’s corridor study for Belmont Avenue.

In conjunction with the corridor study, Clebone asked residents to get involved with a branding project being led by RJ Thompson, who designed the City of YOU campaign for Youngstown and is an assistant professor, graphic and interactive design at Youngstown State University.

There will be a branding focus group meeting at 5 p.m. next Tuesday at the administration building on 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Also, Trustee Jodi Stoyak announced the township received the records it requested regarding the water service Girard provides to residents living on the northern end of the township.

“If need be, I am willing to provide the Trumbull County commissioners with petitions by residents who want our water rates decreased and taken over by Trumbull County,” she said.