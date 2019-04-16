Hunt Valve wins pacts

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Union Flonetics, has won two federal contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency set aside for small businesses that total $223,386. The first contract for $128,529 is for the manufacture of safety-relief valves. The second contract for $94,857 is to manufacture fluid pressure regulating valves.

Hollywood club seats

YOUNGSTOWN

The Covelli Centre announced a partnership with Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course to have two sections of the downtown facility named the “Hollywood Gaming Club Seat Section.” The club seat location, Sections 204 and 205, offer premium sight lines and VIP access to center events. Signs will hang from the arena designating the club seat section, and there will be signs and wall wraps displaying the Hollywood Gaming brand at the center’s concourse. The section will be finished this spring.

Gas prices in Ohio

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 6 cents cheaper this week at $2.60 per gallon, according to the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price last week was $2.65. The average price during the week of April 16, 2018, was $2.57. The average price of gas in Youngstown on Monday was $2.57.

MVYP plans mixer

HOWLAND

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals’ April mixer is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Avalon Inn. The mixer includes appetizers. It’s free for members and $5 for nonmembers; contact info@mvypclub.com.

Ex-Volkswagen CEO charged with fraud

FRANKFURT, Germany

German prosecutors charged former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others with fraud in the emissions cheating scandal that has helped turn many Europeans against diesel engines and accelerated the push toward electric cars.

Prosecutors said Monday that Winterkorn knew about the scheme since at least May 2014 and didn’t stop it.

That contradicted his claim that he didn’t learn about it until shortly before U.S. investigators announced it in September 2015. Winterkorn resigned as CEO five days later.

VW admitted installing software in its diesel cars that turned on pollution controls when vehicles were being tested and switched them off during everyday driving. That made it look as if the cars met tough U.S. limits on harmful pollutants known as nitrogen oxides.

Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns

WASHINGTON

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released 10 years of his long-anticipated tax returns Monday as he campaigns for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The returns provide a more detailed look at Sanders’ finances than when he ran for president in 2016. The release also confirms that Sanders’ income crossed the $1 million threshold in 2016 and 2017, though he reported less earnings in his most recent return. His 2018 return reveals that he and his wife, Jane, earned more than $550,000, including $133,000 in income from his Senate salary and $391,000 in sales of his book, “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In.”

