Storm damage clean-up

Staff report

Hundreds were still without power late Monday after Sunday night’s severe weather.

As of Monday night, there were 610 Mahoning County residents without power. Youngstown was hit hardest, with 300 reported power outages. Canfield Township had 146 residents still in the dark.

In Trumbull County, there were no reported power outages Monday night.

A tree that fell at Anoka Lane and Glenwood Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side knocked down a power line and diverted traffic Monday morning.

Northbound drivers on Glenwood were routed onto Parkckiffe Avenue, while southbound drivers were routed to Clearmont Avenue.

In addition, part of Anoka was inaccessible because of flooding due to Sunday’s heavy rain and wind.

The storm also felled trees in Poland that blocked traffic on North Lima Road, Denver Drive and Highland Avenue, said police Chief Brian Goodin.

Township officials were waiting on Ohio Edison to address affected wires and a fallen transformer.

“There was a tree on a house on Clingan Road near 224, but we believe it’s vacant. ... There were a bunch of [other fallen trees] throughout the township, but no injuries were reported,” said Goodin.

Boardman Fire Department ran 15 calls, said Chief Mark Pitzer.

“It was mostly fallen trees, wires down, transformers blowing and a fire alarm. We had one incident where a tree fell on a house,” Pitzer said, Residents in the northwest corner of Boardman were still experiencing power outages Monday. No one was injured.

While some parts of the township experienced high water levels during the storm, the water receded quickly, Pitzer said.

Campbell fire Chief Nick Hrelec said trees and wires came down in the city as well.

“A couple of houses are without power, but Ohio Edison is in town, and even as of yesterday [Sunday], most of the streets that did lose power are back up, but we do have some individual houses [without power],” Hrelec said.

No injuries were reported. All of the streets in the city are open.

No state roads were closed in Mahoning County on Monday afternoon, said Ohio Department of Transportation officials.