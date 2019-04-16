Gucci Mane tickets on sale Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

Rap artist Gucci Mane will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on June 22.

Tickets will be available for sale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday online when you use the password YTOWN.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre’s Southwoods Health Box Office.

Tickets range from $35 to $95. Other fees may apply.